Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $62,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $369,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

