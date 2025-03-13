Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 162,994 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,994 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Elanco Animal Health worth $56,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,708,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914,808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 646,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.5 %

ELAN stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

