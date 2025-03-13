Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,387 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

KNX stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.