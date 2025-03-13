Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 57,154 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Endeavor Group worth $57,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,560,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,475,277 shares of company stock valued at $230,506,547 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

