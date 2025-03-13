Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,015 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $58,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

