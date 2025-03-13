Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $57,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

