Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $63,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $504,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,033.24. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $113.49 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

