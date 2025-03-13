Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,068,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $59,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 331,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 266,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

