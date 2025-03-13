Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $56,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.85. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $173.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.