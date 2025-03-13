Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

