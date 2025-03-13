Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CON. Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE CON opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

