Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $111,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,627 shares of company stock worth $2,557,674 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

