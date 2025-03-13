Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

