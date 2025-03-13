Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $62,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

