Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 369,247 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

