Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $36,068.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,812.99. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,059.18. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,370 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

