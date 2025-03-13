DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $215.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $182.25 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.