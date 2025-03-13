Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Disc Medicine worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IRON. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,010.65. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,408 shares of company stock worth $20,027,286. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

