Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3,857.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.