Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a one year low of $168.20 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

