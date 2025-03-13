DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after acquiring an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

