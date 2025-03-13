Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $267.95. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.44 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

Get Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.