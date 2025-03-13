EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $181.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.