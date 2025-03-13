Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

