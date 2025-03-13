Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 5,259 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

