Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

