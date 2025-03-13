Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $584,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,936 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

