Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

