Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $593,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $613.81 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

