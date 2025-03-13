Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after buying an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE COF opened at $170.73 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.