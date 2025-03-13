Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,210 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $5,159,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 687.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.