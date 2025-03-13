Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 28,634 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in RTX by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.82 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

