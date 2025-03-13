Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,090 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $329.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.78 and a 200-day moving average of $387.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

