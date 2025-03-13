Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 714.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

