Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Maximus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

