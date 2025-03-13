Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

