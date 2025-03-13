Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 0.4 %

NPO opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.