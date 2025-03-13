Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

