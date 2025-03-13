FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $78,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $429.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.60. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

