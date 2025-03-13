Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FENC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,118.04. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 31,186 shares of company stock valued at $203,389 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

