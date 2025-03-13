Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

