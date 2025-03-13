First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

FFIN stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.