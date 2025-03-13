First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

