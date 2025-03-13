FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $3,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 174.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $113.42 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

