Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

