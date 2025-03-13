Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

