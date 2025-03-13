Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,520 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $709,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

