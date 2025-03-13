Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

