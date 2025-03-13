Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graham by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graham by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Graham by 25,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.9 %

Graham Dividend Announcement

GHC opened at $917.50 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $993.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $923.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

