Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

